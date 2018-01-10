Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Members of the University of Chester’s Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Club are putting themselves through the mill for charity again, this time teaming up with the university rowing club to row the length of England.

Unlike at Christmas, when the MMA club got soaked walking around Chester’s city walls, they won’t actually be going anywhere – instead, they’ll be using rowing machines to cover the whopping 460km distance involved.

Funds raised by the rowathon will go to local mental health charity Chapter, which provides support to local people with serious mental illness.

The MMA club has been running for six years, and trains everyone from beginners to experienced fighters, in a mixture of Kickboxing, Submission Wrestling and Grappling. Once confident with their skills, MMA Club members have the opportunity to compete in Inter-clubs, Grappling Competitions, and Amateur MMA Fights on a variety of promotions.

MMA club’s charities and communications officer Andrew Brown said: “Supporting Chapter as our charity of the year was a unanimous decision.”

Chapter fundraiser Matt Zeqiri said: “We’re so grateful to the MMA and Rowing Clubs for giving their time to raise money for us.

“It’s incredibly encouraging that more and more young people are starting to take their mental health more seriously. One in six people are affected by mental illness in their lives, so this isn’t something that just happens to other people. If it’s not you, it is probably your friend or family member.

“Chapter has been running for more than 25 years, but as the landscape changes and some funding sources shrink, we need support from our community more than ever.

“That’s why we’re asking everyone to back the rowers and help them hit their fundraising target!”

Chapter provides a tailored program of one-to- one support and confidence-building workshops and activities, helping people struggling with their mental health to set and achieve personal goals, often putting them on a pathway to employment. Around 48,000 people are estimated to be living with mental illness in Cheshire West and Chester.

The MMA club and the rowing club have already raised 75% of their £250 sponsorship target from the event. The online sponsorship page can be found at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/uoc-mma .