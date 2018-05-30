Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Storyhouse and Chester Cathedral have announced the programme for a series of events marking the national Refugee Week between Sunday, June 17 and Sunday, June 24.

A special one-off performance, film screenings, international food, art exhibition, music and storytelling sessions will take place in Chester throughout the week, to explore the stories of refugees.

Cheshire-based dancer, choreographer and theologian Claire Henderson Davis and dance artist Bettina Carpi are creating Take Refuge Under My Shade, a dance theatre piece that will provide the central focus for the Refugee Week events in June.

Take Refuge Under My Shade follows the interweaving stories (in English and Arabic) of three pregnant women: a Syrian woman journeying to the UK, a British woman describing her struggle with poverty, and the story of Mary visiting Elizabeth to share her good news.

Claire Henderson Davies said: “Our whole vision for Refugee Week is to create a climate of welcome and understanding for refugees in Chester, and to remind people that we all find ourselves in need of refuge of one kind or another at some point in our lives.”

Take Refuge Under My Shade will be performed in Storyhouse’s Garret Theatre on Thursday, June 21 at both 1pm and 7.30pm.

There will be a preview on Monday, June 18 at 8.30pm.

Other highlight events for Refugee Week include:

Objects Left & Objects Taken – an exhibition of artwork by refugees who have settled in Chester and Ellesmere Port (with a chance for the public to create their own artistic response June 19);

Chester and Wrexham Amnesty will introduce the film Human Flow by celebrated directed Ai Weiwei, the film is a vital and extraordinary documentary of our times, shot across an astonishing 23 countries that provides insight into the plight of 65 million people currently displaced across the world;

Celebrating Refuge – a community celebration with Middle Eastern food and music by Mina Salama;

Music & Meditations on Refuge – an hour of music and meditations on the theme of refuge.

Refugee Week takes place every year across the world in the week around World Refugee Day on June 20.

In the UK, Refugee Week is a nationwide programme of arts, cultural and educational events that celebrate the contribution of refugees to the UK, and encourages a better understanding between communities.

Find more at storyhouse.com

Take Refuge Under My Shade is supported by a ‘Grants for the Arts’ award.