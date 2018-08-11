Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fans of The Spice Girls will really, really want to head for Ellesmere Port later this year!

Wannabe – The Spice Girls Show is the UK’s biggest touring theatre production inspired by the ultimate girl power group and it is coming to the Civic Hall on Friday, October 5.

The show is currently on its second UK tour and is now the nation’s fasting selling music theatre tour.

The retro revival is well under way and 90s nostalgia is spreading far and wide with iconic bands making huge comebacks such as Steps, Take That, S Club 7 And 911.

In recent months the world has been waiting for news of a Spice Girls reunion but the next best thing is already here spicing up lives of the fans all over the country.

The Spice Girls and their ‘girl power’ defined a generation, becoming pop icons for many children, teenagers and adults of the time.

Formed in 1994, The Spice Girls captured the world’s attention with their debut single Wannabe, released on July 8, 1996.

The single went on to become one of the best-selling singles of all time, topping the charts in 37 countries and selling over six million copies worldwide.

Now more than 20 years later, people from all walks of life are reliving the 90s decade at this one-night-only theatre show based around five of the most recognisable female faces in music. The show is family-friendly with many of the younger audience being introduced to these iconic songs for the first time.

Wannabe follows the girls’ glittering careers from their first release to their 2012 Olympic Ceremony reunion.

Vocal coach Emily Clark said: “We’re all obsessed with 90s music and we wanted to make a big splash with this huge concert tour.

“We’re creating the ultimate girls night out and who doesn’t know the words to Spice Up Your Life or Stop?”

Tickets can be booked at Brioentertainment.org or by calling the box office on 0333 666 3366.