It may not even be summer yet but try and cast your mind ahead to Christmas.

And you can't get much more Christmassy than a magical showing of festive favourite The Snowman at Chester Cathedral, complete with a live orchestra.

Tickets are already on sale for the spectacular event by Carrot Productions, which will be held on December 21 and 22, and audiences will this year get to enjoy a brand new, specially commissioned animation called A Donkey’s Tale .

Specially written and composed by Daniel Whibley, it tells the heart-warming story of Dillon the Donkey, an ordinary donkey with an extraordinary dream that takes him on a journey that will change his life.

Every performance of The Snowman features a young local soloist singing the haunting Walking in the Air solo, with auditions held in the autumn.

It is advisable to book your Snowman tickets as soon as possible as they are anticipated to sell out quickly.

