A fire broke out in a manufacturing building at Stanlow oil refinery this afternoon (Wednesday, August 22).
Firefighters remain at the scene of the incident, which sent huge plumes of smoke over Ellesmere Port but was extinguished shortly before 6pm.
Crews still on site
The fire may have been extinguished but firefighters remain at the scene to make the area safe.
Essar's latest statement
A spokesperson for Essar told The Chronicle:
Earlier this afternoon a fire occurred at the SHOP chemical plant, close to the Manchester Ship Canal.
Both Stanlow’s own site Emergency Services Team and the Cheshire County Fire Service attended to deal with the incident. All personnel on the SHOP unit were quickly accounted for The fire has now been extinguished.
Operations and production of fuels and other products from Stanlow Refinery have not been affected.
All supplies to customers are normal.”
Round-up of today's fire drama
Here is our full report on today’s blaze at Stanlow.
Statement from fire service
Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service have just issued the following statement:
“Shortly after 2pm today emergency services received reports of a fire within the SHOP chemical plant at the Stanlow site in Ellesmere Port.
“Crews from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service along with onsite firefighters from Essar quickly brought the fire under control and it was fully extinguished within three hours.
“The fire caused a large plume of smoke above the site, which has now dispersed. Fire crews remain at the site.
“The incident was confined to the manufacturing area of the site and did not affect the refinery. All staff within the affected area were evacuated as a precaution and there were no reports of any injuries.”
Inspector Richard Reeves from Cheshire Police said: “We understand that this incident may have caused alarm to the local community and we would like to reassure people that it has not affected the wider area and there are not believed to be any risks to the public.”
Fire is now out
A Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman has just confirmed the fire at the manufacturing building at Stanlow has now been extinguished. A full statement is due imminently.
Spotted from Hawarden Airport
Explosion at Stanlow Oil Refinery this afternoon.... I thought at the time that it looked mighty close to Stanlow, it was Stanlow, hope everyone is ok there. Taken at Hawarden Airport while i was photographing the Beluga taking off @BBCWales @BBCWalesNews pic.twitter.com/ds0DwowXzd— Gary Jones (@GJWildlifePhoto) August 22, 2018
What we know so far
- Six fire engines from across Cheshire are still battling a large blaze at Stanlow oil refinery in Ellesmere Port
- The blaze broke out at around 2pm, at the site’s SHOP chemical plant which is owned by Shell and operated by Essar, and has sent plumes of thick black smoke billowing over Ellesmere Port
- A spokesperson for Essar said all staff at the site had been accounted for and that refinery operations at Stanlow remain unaffected
- The fire can be seen as far as eight miles away and a number of local residents have reported a strong smell of smoke in the air, with some saying they had been advised to keep windows and doors shut
- The North West Environment Agency confirmed they were aware of the blaze and are ‘working to reduce any environmental impact’
- Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews are liaising with on-site staff and the incident is confined to the site
- A ground monitor and handheld monitor is being used to extinguish pockets of fire and crews are liaising the Environment Agency are helping to manage the water being used at the scene
Moment fire broke out caught on CCTV
The explosion at Stanlow oil refinery was caught on CCTV by Helukabel UK, which is based in Ellesmere Port.
Readers' photos
Readers have been sending us images and footage of this afternoon’s fire.
Update from the fire service
Firefighters are liaising with onsite staff and the incident is confined to the site. Crews are using a ground monitor and a handheld monitor to extinguish pockets of fire.
Crews are liaising with the Environment Agency and are managing the water being used at the scene.”
'Working to reduce environmental impact'
More dramatic images
More on Stanlow oil refinery
Where exactly is the fire?
A spokesperson for Essar explained that the incident is at the SHOP chemical plant which is owned by Shell and operated by Essar.
It is located on the north site of the plant, near to the Manchester Ship Canal.
'Refiney operations unaffected'
Essar, the owners of the refinery, have released this statement:
Earlier this afternoon a fire occurred at the SHOP chemical plant. Both the site emergency services and Cheshire County Fire Service are in attendance to deal with the incident. All personnel have been accounted for. Refinery operations at Stanlow remain unaffected.”
Video footage of the fire
Traffic and travel impact
As far as we are aware, the fire is not causing any disruption to traffic in the area as it stands.
We will continue to monitor this situation.
Dramatic picture shows scale of smoke
Latest images
The smoke can be seen from the Coliseum Shopping Park.
Emergency services presence
Six fire engines have been deployed from stations in Ellesmere Port, Powey Lane, Chester, Widnes and Northwich.
On-site firefighters are also tackling the blaze currently.
Smoke can be seen for miles
Thick smoke
Flare not related to fire
A spokesperson for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that there is only one fire; the other flare is a controlled burn.
Cheshire Fire Service statement
Firefighters have been called to reports of a fire at Stanlow Oil Refinery in Oil Site Road, Ellesmere Port. All staff have been accounted for and have been evacuated. Crews are working with onsite firefighters to extinguish the fire which is believed to be in a manufacturing building within the plant.