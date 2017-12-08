Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers are being urged to be prepared before setting out on journeys this weekend, after Highways England issued a severe weather alert for the North West, North East, and the Midlands major roads.

An amber warning for snow will be in place across the North East, North West and the Midland regions on Sunday, December 10 between 3am and 6pm in response to a forecast of frequent snow showers.

On Sunday, heavy rain will cross the south west region, although this will turn to sleet/wet snow around Gloucestershire. Snow will spread into the west midland area which is most at risk, with general accumulations of 4-8cms and 10-15cm on higher routes.

Through the morning this will extend to the south east, east midlands and southern parts of the north. Widespread snow is expected in the east midlands and southern parts of the north (south of a line from Blackpool to Hull); with snowfall of between 2-5cm and 10cm on higher routes.

Late afternoon into the evening the snowfall is expected to ease but there will be a few sleet/snow showers mainly in the north. This will linger until the early hours of Monday.

Phil Stockford, emergency planning manager at Highways England, said: “Gritters are out treating our routes around the clock, but it is still important to drive to the conditions when snow is forecast.

“Keep your distance and reduce your speed, because even in conditions that seem normal, and the snow is not settling, it can be slippery if ice patches have formed, or where fresh grit has not been worked into the carriageway.

“Drivers should plan their journeys, monitor weather reports and pack a snow kit of blankets, food, water and a shovel.”

Nicola Maxey from the Met Office said: “With snow in the forecast it’s a good idea to keep an eye on the latest Met Office forecast and warnings for your area to ensure you’re up to date with the latest situation.

“You can do this by checking the Met Office website for the daily forecast or our warnings page, or you could download our weather app which will ensure you can keep up to date while you are out and about. With the latest weather information for your area you will be able better prepare for what is in store and plan your activities accordingly.”