The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fog is set to envelope Chester and most of the North West tonight (Wednesday, January 10) and early tomorrow.

A yellow weather warning for fog has been issued by the Met Office, who said the fog is expected to become increasingly widespread from 7pm today until around 11am on Thursday.

The conditions may mean slower journey times are possible with a chance of delays to transport.

The Met Office's Chief Forecaster said: "Fog patches are likely to form during the early part of Wednesday evening, becoming more widespread overnight with the visibility falling below 100 metres in places.

"Fog will thin slowly later on Thursday morning, although some patches may persist into the afternoon in the west of the warning area."