Many of schools in the borough are closed today (Monday, December 11) due to the snowy conditions.

A yellow weather warning for ice is in place today until 11am and temperatures will struggle to rise above freezing for most of the day.

We rely on local authorities to provide information about which schools are closed and which are open today but it is advisable to check with your child's school if you're unsure.

These are the schools confirmed to be closed:

- Abbey Gate College, Chester ( CLOSED )

- Bishop Heber School, Malpas ( CLOSED )

- Dorin Park School, Chester ( CLOSED )

- Crewe UTC ( CLOSED )

- The King's School, Chester ( CLOSED )

- Shocklach School, Malpas ( CLOSED )

- Tarporley High School ( CLOSED )

- Tilston CE Primary School, Malpas ( CLOSED )

- Winsford Academy ( CLOSED )

The following schools remain open:

- Blacon High School ( OPEN )

- Christleton High School, Chester ( OPEN )

- Christleton Primary School, Chester ( OPEN )

- Dee Point Primary School, Chester ( OPEN )

- The Grange, Hartford ( OPEN )

- Kingsley St John's CE Primary School, Frodsham ( OPEN )

- Neston Primary School ( OPEN )

- The Queen's School, Chester ( OPEN )

- Queen's Park High School, Chester ( OPEN )

- St Oswald's CE Aided Primary School, Chester ( OPEN )

- St Werburgh’s and St Columba’s CP School, Chester ( OPEN )

- St Saviour's Catholic Primary School, Ellesmere Port ( OPEN )

- Tarporley CE Primary School ( OPEN )

- Upton Heath CE Primary School, Chester ( OPEN )

- West Cheshire College, ( OPEN )