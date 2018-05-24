Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A husband and wife team are getting closer than most couples as they hop on a tandem bicycle for the Liverpool Nightrider.

Anna Manning and her husband Howard Jennings from Saughall are cycling Liverpool Nightrider in a bid to raise money for the Hospice of the Good Shepherd .

The challenge on the weekend of July 14 and 15 sees the couple cycle 100km around Liverpool and the Wirral taking in all the iconic city centre landmarks at night.

Anna, 48, wanted to raise money for the hospice as both of her parents received considerable support from hospices at the end of their lives. The Hospice of the Good Shepherd is the nearest hospice to Anna and Howard and by supporting the charity they feel that they’re supporting a cause that will benefit everyone in the community.

Anna said she and Howard, 60, would be pedalling equally hard during their journey. She said: “There’s a misconception that the person at the back, who is called a stoker, can put their feet up and not do very much. But the front and the back pedals are connected by one chain so you both make the same effort.

“We’re really looking forward to completing Nightrider as I am also visually impaired so this adds an extra challenge to the event. We’ve done the right amount of training so hopefully we’ll cope with the challenge.”

If you would like to sponsor Anna and Howard, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/annahowardtandem or text donate DEFG50 to 70070 followed by either £1, £2, £3, £4, £5, or £10.

In addition, Anna and Howard are looking for any small businesses wishing to advertise on their T-shirts and if you can help please email anna@ammauthorship.com.

Hospice of the Good Shepherd is a local independent charity providing end of life care and support for patients, their families and carers living with cancer and other life-limiting illnesses in Chester, West Cheshire, Ellesmere Port and Deeside. If you would like one of their charity places in the Nightrider Liverpool please email fundraising@hospicegs.com.