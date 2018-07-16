Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A housing association has apologised that a broken lift at a block of flats for older people is still not fixed after about a month of problems.

Sanctuary Housing blamed the delays at Kenilworth House, Newtown, on the time being taken for a specialist part to arrive.

When The Chronicle visited the property on Friday (July 13) an engineer was on site trying to get the lift working again.

Cllr Martyn Delaney (Lab, Boughton) has been talking to tenants and understands there are people with disabilities, including mobility problems, living on the top floor of the three storey block.

He said: “I have been contacted by local residents and I’m already dealing with it. I have sent numerous emails and am waiting for responses.”

Cllr Delaney said there had also been intermittent issues with the lift in the neighbouring block, Midlothian House.

Sanctuary Housing claims the lift at Kenilworth House has been fixed a couple of times over the past month only to break again due to a fault that requires a replacement part.

A spokesperson for Sanctuary said: “We apologise for the inconvenience that the broken down lift has caused and we share residents’ frustration that it is taking time for the specialist part required to arrive.

“We can reassure residents this is being treated as a priority and that our external contractors will carry out the repairs as soon as the part is delivered. In the meantime, our housing officer and caretaker will continue to make additional visits to the block to see residents until work to restore the lift is completed.”