Fans of The Rolling Stones will be able to get their hands on a piece of rock and roll history from this weekend, when a selection of Ronnie Wood’s rare and popular artworks will be exhibited at a Chester gallery.

Works taken from the music legend’s archive will be displayed at Castle Fine Art in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre from now until Sunday, June 24.

The collection of Ronnie’s greatest art hits comprises some of the most sought-after limited editions published in his artistic career to date.

New mixed media works, unique hand-embellished editions and original drawings and paintings by the artist will also be on display.

The icons depicted are handpicked from Ronnie’s own inner sanctum of close friends, musical idols and mentors and each have been personally signed by Ronnie himself.

Ronnie’s creative brilliance has had a profound influence on popular culture, not only through his music, but through his lesser-known talent as an artist.

Before beginning his musical career he received formal art training at Ealing College of Art and, throughout the years, the artist and the musician have been inseparable.

It is as natural to find him with a pencil as with a guitar – as he claims: “There is no kind of therapy like the one you have from starting a picture and then seeing it through to the end.”

Frances Broughton, gallery director at Castle Fine Art, Chester, said: “Ronnie’s art is continuously admired and sought after, so we can’t wait to welcome visitors to view the work for themselves.

“It isn’t every day that you have the chance to be in the presence of paintings by one of the biggest legends in rock history.

“There is a true sense of eclecticism in this exhibition, from the materials used to the icons depicted, yet all master the connection between art and music.

“Each piece has been created to the finest quality and really has to be viewed in person to be fully appreciated.”