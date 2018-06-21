Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A band who have been drawing huge attention across the UK in recent months and who are Chester favourites are playing a rare local show in Wrexham on Friday night (June 22).

Trio The Trials of Cato were recently highlighted by Mark Radcliffe of BBC Radio 2 as: “One of the real discoveries on the folk circuit in recent times” and also won the folking.com national Rising Star Award.

Hailing from North Wales and Yorkshire, they returned to the UK from Beirut, Lebanon in the winter of 2016.

Since then it’s been full on as their eclectic brand of music — encompassing 18th century ballads all the way up to self-penned stomping dance tunes — has seen them booked out at clubs and festivals across the country.

Just last week they played a sold out show in Camden.

They play at the Saith Seren pub at 18 Chester Street, Wrexham on Friday, June 22.

They recently finished recording their eagerly awaited debut album Hide and Hair — scheduled for release in a few weeks.

The band’s live set includes both original and traditional material, delivered wholly on fretted instruments (and a few surprises) to achieve a musical presence not often heard on the modern folk scene.

The band were formed in Beirut in the summer of 2015 - while the three members worked as English teachers there — and spent a formative year performing on the Lebanese music scene and developing their sound.

Following their debut at Radio Beirut in September 2015, they went on to regularly fill some of Beirut’s foremost music venues.

Since returning to the UK, their feet have hardly touched the ground as they are booked up at clubs and festivals across the country thanks to a formidable live reputation.