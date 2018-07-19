Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Celebrating its 20th year at Tatton Park, the RHS Flower Show is one of the most anticipated horticultural events of the year and runs until July 22.

For its own show feature this year, Tatton Park gives you a glimpse into the possibilities of future small scale market gardening.

They explore how even a limited space can be used to generate plentiful food both horticulturally and through the rearing of livestock; ventures that can contribute to a more sustainable approach to food production.

Thier upcycled shipping container demonstrates how a Farm in a Box is already being used to help people in developing countries to be more self sufficient.

Peep through the holes in the container to:

See how hydroponics the size of this container can produce food equivalent to half an acre of land

How farming looked in the past

How farming looks in the present

Experience the sounds and smells of farming

Head gardener Simon Tetlow said: “This garden demonstrates how even a small garden environment can grow bountiful crops and sustain livestock, from chickens to sheep.

“We’re providing an insight into the possibilities of small scale market gardening which has great implications for sustainable food production worldwide.

“We hope that the garden will inspire people to think about their own garden spaces, no matter how small, and how food production is a possibility for all.”

Visitors will also have the opportunity to find out more about our Field to Fork project at Tatton. Take a tour through the marquee to see demonstrations including an original corn grinding machine in action and take the corn to feed the sheep and goats within the garden, or speak to characters from Tatton Farm’s past and present.

The Field to Fork campaign is taking place at Tatton Park throughout the year with various events and attractions.

For further information, visit tattonpark.org.uk