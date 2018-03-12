Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Retirement homes are proposed at a former Royal British Legion club in Neston’s green belt.

McCarthy and Stone are to unveil their initial plans for Hooton Road, Willaston.

The company says it is keen to hear from the community on its proposal to create ‘high-quality retirement living accommodation’ at the former Legion.

The land would be ‘transformed into a scenic, high-quality development’ with around 35 one and two-bedroom retirement living apartments complete with landscaped gardens and on-site parking.

Local residents were invited to take a look at the proposals at a public exhibition on Monday (March 12) at Pollards Inn on Village Square, Willaston.

Members of the McCarthy and Stone project team were on hand to answer questions and listen to comments from residents.

Ian Wilkins, north divisional managing director for the company, said: “This development would provide high-quality specialist housing in Willaston and would positively contribute to the local community through an attractive design, which pays respect to the local character of the area.”

He believes there is ‘a rising demand’ for retirement accommodation in the borough with the projected number of people aged over 65 set to rise by 45% by 2037.

“With a range of local amenities close by in Willaston village centre this site is in an ideal location allowing local older people the opportunity to downsize, freeing up larger family homes,” he added.

The firm says it has ‘a wealth of experience’ in providing retirement living accommodation with developments including communal facilities such as a homeowners’ lounge, a guest suite for friends and family and lift access to all floors.

People who are unable to attend the exhibition, or who would like further information can ring Freefone 0800 298 7040 or visit the project website to see the initial proposals at www.mccarthyandstoneconsultation.co.uk/willaston.