A male has been arrested after police carried out a drugs warrant on a Chester housing estate.

Officers searched an address in Hatton Road, Blacon , about 3.45pm today (Monday, January 8).

Cheshire Police spokeswoman Rachel Hayes said one male was arrested at the property on suspicion of possession and supply of a controlled drug.

Anyone concerned about drug dealing in their local community can contact Cheshire police on 101. Alternatively, details can be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.