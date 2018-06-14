Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Her Majesty the Queen and The Duchess of Sussex have arrived in Cheshire on the first leg of a whistle-stop tour.

The royals arrived at Runcorn Station by Royal Train at around 10:45am - an hour later than expected and travelled by car to the Mersey Gateway Bridge.

(Image: Andrew Teebay)

They met with architects, planners and community representatives, examined the bridge and will watch a performance by local schoolchildren called 'Bringing Communities Together: Halton's river crossings over the ages.'

The Queen is then set to unveil a plaque to commemorate the opening of the bridge.

The pair will then set off for their journey to Storyhouse in Chester, where they will be taken on a tour of the building to visit the children's library, stopping to meet a Syrian settlement group engaged in craft work.