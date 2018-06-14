Her Majesty the Queen and The Duchess of Sussex have arrived in Cheshire on the first leg of a whistle-stop tour.
The royals arrived at Runcorn Station by Royal Train at around 10:45am - an hour later than expected and travelled by car to the Mersey Gateway Bridge.
They met with architects, planners and community representatives, examined the bridge and will watch a performance by local schoolchildren called 'Bringing Communities Together: Halton's river crossings over the ages.'
The Queen is then set to unveil a plaque to commemorate the opening of the bridge.
The pair will then set off for their journey to Storyhouse in Chester, where they will be taken on a tour of the building to visit the children's library, stopping to meet a Syrian settlement group engaged in craft work.