More than 100 people attended a protest in a fight to save a village retirement complex from possible closure.

Residents of Oathills Lea sheltered housing in Tarporley are worried because Weaver Vale Housing Trust is carrying out a review.

Vacant flats are not being filled indicating a decision may already have been taken.

On Saturday residents and relatives attended a protest-style event outside Tarporley Baptist and Methodist Church where villagers were encouraged to sign a petition.

A letter has also been sent to The Chronicle, Eddisbury MP Antoinette Sandbach, the parish council, borough councillor Eveleigh Moore Dutton and local shops for display.

Organiser Denise Willis said: “We had our petition event on Saturday outside Tarporley Chapel and were very pleased with the response, especially as it was pouring with rain. Over 100 people came including Eveleigh Moore Dutton and members of our local parish council.”

“We now have about 1,000 signatures on the petition.”

Mrs Willis understood the housing trust was due to meet with residents of Oathills Lea earlier this week.

A Weaver Vale Housing Trust spokesman said: “The Trust recognises that Oathills Lea is valued and well thought of by both residents and the wider community. We are also aware of the concerns expressed by people within the local community.

“There is an ongoing review which is still at an early stage, for which we have been gathering our residents’ opinions on the accommodation and facilities at the scheme.

“We can categorically say that Oathills Lea will not be sold to a private developer.

“The residents at the Oathills Lea are our priority and it is our duty to provide everyone with accommodation that meets their needs, and those of future customers.

“As part of this review, we will look at a number of options and work with Tarporley residents, the parish council and Cheshire West and Chester Council to understand what options are needed for older persons housing in the village.

“The trust will continue to hold regular meetings with residents and the parish council to keep them informed of all progress in relation to the future of Oathills Lea.”