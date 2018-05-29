Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A serial burglar has been jailed for more than three years after admitting five offences.

Matthew Graham Green, 28, of Blacon Point Road, Blacon , Chester, was sentenced to 40 months at Chester Crown Court having pleaded guilty to a burglary on Ermine Road, Hoole , where he stole a laptop.

Green also asked for four other burglary offences – on Egerton Road, Highfield Road, Morton Road and Newry Park – to be taken into consideration by the judge.

Detective Constable Roger Smith said: “Green is a career criminal and serial burglar who we are pleased to get off our streets. Burglaries can leave victims feeling violated and take time to get over.

“Hopefully he will take the time behind bars to reflect on his life and stop committing crime.”