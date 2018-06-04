Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Prime Minister has recognised Anna Jackson, from Upton , for her volunteering work coaching wheelchair basketball.

Anna is chair and head coach of the Cheshire Phoenix Wheelchair Basketball Club as well as head coach for Angels of the North and assistant coach for the Wales U19 wheelchair basketball teams.

Anna had a 10-year international career in the GB women’s wheelchair basketball team where she won a bronze medal at the Paralympic World Cup in 2008 before retiring to dedicate herself to changing people’s lives by promoting disabled sports.

The focus of her coaching is inclusivity, supporting sports people with various disabilities and aged from five to 60 years old.

In 2017 Anna won the UK Disability Coach of the Year and many of her players have gone on to gain regional and international honours. Anna is particularly committed to inspiring a new generation of Wheelchair Basketball coaches, as according to UK Coaching only 6% of UK sports coaches are disabled.

Anna is the latest recipient of the Points of Light award, which recognises outstanding volunteers who are making a change in their community and inspiring others. Each day, someone, somewhere in the country is selected to receive the award to celebrate their remarkable achievements.

In a personal letter to Anna, Prime Minister Theresa May said: “Your dedication to coaching the Cheshire Phoenix Wheelchair Basketball Club is not only nurturing outstanding athletes but also inspiring the next generation of wheelchair basketball coaches. You should be incredibly proud of the impact your guidance and support has on aspiring sports men and women.”

Anna said: “I am really honoured to win the Points of Light award and to be recognised by the Prime Minister for all the volunteering I do. I love being involved in Wheelchair Basketball and it has changed my life since I got involved in 1997. I love making a difference to the players, coaches and volunteers I work with and am looking forward to getting even more people involved in the sport in 2018.”

MP for Chester Chris Matheson who presented Anna with the award said: “We are at our best when we are giving our time to help others, not for recognition, but because it makes our area a better place to live. It is always with a sense of awe that I present awards such as this to those like Anna who have gone above and beyond – because they represent not only the best of themselves but also the best of our city.”

Anna is the 915th winner of the Points of Light award, which has been developed in partnership with the hugely successful Points of Light programme in the USA. Over 6,000 Points of Light have been awarded in the USA, and former Presidents have publicly supported the partnership with Points of Light UK. There is a similar cross-party approach to the UK programme and MPs from different parties often present their constituents with their Points of Light awards.

Regardless of whether it’s a doctor restoring local monuments in her free time, a father teaching young people life skills, or a local musician giving a voice to lonely people, the Points of Light award honours shining examples of volunteering across the UK.