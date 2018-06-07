Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Discount retailer Poundworld – which has stores in Chester and Ellesmere Port – is reported to be on the brink of going into administration.

The move today, which will put around 5,300 jobs at risk, will trigger the last chance for a rescue deal from a buyer.

If that fails, administrators will be appointed and all 356 stores could shut.

Poundworld has outlets at The Forum and Foregate Street in Chester, Broughton Shopping Park, Ellesmere Port and Queensferry.

The news comes on a bleak day for the High Street after House of Fraser announced it was closing 31 stores and had abandoned plans to deliver the anchor store for Chester’s proposed £300m Northgate Development.

Experts say Poundworld has been hit by falling consumer confidence, rising overheads and the weaker pound.

The retail chain is owned by private equity firm TPG Capital, which also controls the restaurant chain Prezzo whose landlords recently agreed to a company voluntary arrangement (CVA). Prezzo closed 94 branches including Tex-Mex restaurant Chimichanga in Pepper Street, Chester, as part of the agreed restructure.

And the casualties are coming thick and fast.

Earlier this year, both Toys R Us UK and electronics chain Maplin went into administration – all Toys R Us stores, including the Chester Retail Park outlet, have now shut their doors. A closing down sale is being held at the nearby Maplin store which will shut on Monday (June 11).

Spud-u-Like in Bridge Street recently closed it doors after 35 years in business.

In April ladies’ clothing and accessories store East, also in Bridge Street, shut after the parent company went into administration for the second time in under three years.

Nearby, the 248-year-old Lowe & Son jewellers, on Bridge Street Row, will close its doors when all stock is sold.

Fashion chain New Look, which has a shop in Eastgate Street, has entered into a company voluntary arrangement.

Homeware outlet ARBOL house in Northgate Street recently closed although customers need not worry as the products will be available online.

And discount CD, DVD, blu-ray and computer games chain That’s Entertainment has shut in The Forum where the McDonald’s has also closed and Shoe Zone will shortly disappear although the company will be reopening in larger premises on the Greyhound Retail Park .