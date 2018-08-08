Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fans attending Sunday’s (August 12) Sir Tom Jones’ concert at Chester Racecourse are encouraged to take a park and ride bus into the city to cut congestion.

The sell-out concert was rescheduled from last month after Sir Tom had to pull out due to an illness from which the pop legend has now recovered.

Cheshire West and Chester Council is encouraging visitors to park at either the Wrexham Road or Chester Zoo/Upton car parks and travel in to the city and back by bus.

There will be later buses back to the car parks than normal.

The last bus to Wrexham Road will be at 10.57pm from outside the Abode hotel. The last bus to Upton will be at 10.35pm, again from outside the Abode.

The park and ride service cuts traffic queues by sailing into the city on dedicated bus lanes and passengers can hop off at a variety of cross-city stops.

Councillor Karen Shore, cabinet member for environment, said: “If you’re coming to the concert on Sunday 12 August, please use the park and ride. You’ll be doing your bit to cut congestion in the city and it’ll make your journey in really easy.

“Every park and ride bus has USB charging, free wifi and comfy premium seating. The buses are frequent and have the very latest enviro-clear engines – so you’ll be saving the planet too. It’s just £2 for a return ticket and you can hop on and off all day.

”If you’re not attending the concert, why not give the park and ride a try for your daily commute, day out or shopping trip.”

If children need to travel too, two children (under 16) travel free with an adult.

More information, timetables and routes are available on the council website.