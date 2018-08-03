Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Elderly residents are urged to be vigilant after recent purse thefts in Chester city centre .

On Tuesday (July 31) police received two reports of older women having their purses stolen while out shopping.

Inspector Barry Brown said: “It is very easy to be distracted while out shopping and this can create the perfect chance for thieves to strike, with the victim often not realising their purse has been stolen until it is too late.

“Following the recent thefts we are taking the opportunity to remind older shoppers to be vigilant and make sure their purse is secure inside their handbag or shopping bag.

“I urge them to take some basic preventative measures, such as keeping their bag zipped and closed at all times as well as not keeping large quantities of money in their purse.”

Here are a few simple precautions to deter opportunistic thieves:

■ Carry your purse in a zipped-up bag, and keep the bag where you can see it

■ Attach an audible alarm to your purse/wallet (for example, purse bells)

■ Never leave your bag in a shopping trolley or basket

■ Make sure you are not followed or engaged in conversation by someone who might be looking for an opportunity to steal from you

Anyone who sees someone acting suspiciously around others or has any information about such thefts is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101, give the details via this link or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. If you are in a shop, alert staff or a security guard.