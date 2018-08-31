Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage girl fought off a man who tried to attack her.

The teen was grabbed from behind and pushed to the ground as she walked along a footpath, off Vernon Road, Poynton, on Thursday, August 30.

But she managed to kick her unknown attacker and get away.

The man is described as white and wearing a black hooded top and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Police have stepped up patrols in the area following the incident, which happened at 9.20pm.

Detective Sergeant Angela Coppock said: “We are appealing for anyone who saw anything unusual in the area to come forward and speak to police.

“We are currently trying to piece together the full circumstances of what has happened so any information – no matter how small – may assist with our enquiries.

“There have been no other reports of similar incidents in the area but we have stepped up patrols to provide reassurance to the local community.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident number 170456 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.