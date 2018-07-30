Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Officers tackling anti-social behaviour seized a number of scrambler bikes in Ellesmere Port during a special operation.

The exercise saw officers from the Local Policing Unit target those riding off-road bikes over a three-day period (July 23-25).

They acted on sightings recorded by a police drone and seized three scrambler bikes and recovered an Audi car that had been stolen from Exeter.

Officers also issued five traffic offence reports and gave one person a warning for possessing cannabis and another a warning for riding a scrambler bike in a manner causing alarm, distress or annoyance.

Sergeant Paul Davis, of Ellesmere Port Local Policing Unit, said: “The three-day operation was a great success and followed on from five scrambler bikes being seized earlier in the month – so eight in total.

“The anti-social use of these bikes will not be tolerated by officers in Ellesmere Port. It is dangerous, for both the rider and other members of the public, and the noise and disruption these nuisance bikes cause is a strong source of frustration for communities.

“I want to assure residents that we take the issue extremely seriously. The three-day operation may have finished but we will continue to target youths and adults riding scrambler bikes in an anti-social manner and take the necessary action.

“Where appropriate, bikes will be seized and disposed of.”

Police have the power to seize scrambler bikes which are used in a way which causes harassment, alarm or distress.

They can also be seized if they are ridden on a public road unless the rider is at least 16 years old, holds the relevant licence and MOT, is covered by insurance and has paid their road tax.

Different laws apply to mini-motos depending on whether they are intended for use on or off-road and whether they are designed or intended for children under 14 to play with.

These laws are in place to ensure that they are safe to use in the environment and by the age group they are intended for.

They could be a danger to the rider, especially children and youths, if the bike is too powerful for them.

Sgt Davis added: “Parents need to make sure that a bike is suitable for their child before they allow them to have it. Otherwise it will put them and others in danger.

“Parents also need to be aware of the laws and how a bike can and cannot be used.

“To ride a bike on a public road you must be at last 16 years old, hold the relevant licence and MOT and be covered by insurance. You must also have paid your road tax and the bike needs all the usual equipment to be fitted and working – for example, lights, brakes, brake lights, a horn, a speedometer, good tyres and registration plates. These are required even if it is being pushed.

“If you have any concerns about your child not adhering to the laws – and having their bike seized and possibly being prosecuted – do not let them have one of these bikes.”

Anyone with information regarding youths or adults riding scrambler bikes in an anti-social manner should contact Cheshire police on 101, give the details via this link or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.