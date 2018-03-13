Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A body found in Northwich is believed to be that of a man missing for almost a year.

Police searching for Michael Price, known as Micky, discovered a body in wooded area by the A556 near Rudheath on Friday (March 9).

Although formal identification is yet to take place, police said Michael's family had been informed and were being supported by specialist officers.

The 40-year-old from Winnington, Northwich, was last seen on April 15 last year in the Shakespeare Close area of Rudheath.

He had been wearing a green Henry Lloyd parka style top, blue jeans and blue trainers.

A spokesman for Cheshire police said: "Officers investigating the disappearance of Northwich man Michael Price have discovered a body.

"A body was discovered by officers involved in the search for Michael in wooded area by the A556 near Rudheath shortly before 2pm on March 9.

"Formal identification has not yet taken place, but Michael’s family have been informed and they are currently being supported by specialist officers.”