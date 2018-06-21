Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A police investigation is under way after a man's body was pulled from the River Dee in Chester yesterday (Wednesday, June 20).

Officers received reports that a body was in the river near Sandy Lane at 3.20pm and on arrival at the scene, with support from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service, they retrieved the body of a man from the water.

A police spokesperson said enquiries are currently ongoing to identify the man and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting IML 99068.