Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police in Ellesmere Port are appealing for witnesses following a robbery at Costcutter on Pooltown Road.

At around 9.40pm on Sunday, September 2 three men dressed in dark clothing with their faces covered entered the store just before it was closing.

The men stole money and cigarettes before fleeing the scene in an old style Vauxhall Astra which was seen heading toward Sutton Way.

DC Nadine Sturgess said: "I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time or earlier on and saw suspicious activity to contact police."

Cheshire Police are asking with information to contact them on 101 or via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries/ quoting IML 173279.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.