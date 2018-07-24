Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery on a dog walker in Ellesmere Port.

The incident happened yesterday afternoon (Monday, July 23) on South Pier Road in the town at around 2.20pm.

A man riding a bike approached the 50-year-old victim who was walking his dog on a secluded footpath which runs alongside the water near to the Boat Museum.

The offender then produced a knife and demanded the victim’s phone. The victim said no and managed to run off before calling the police.

Police say the man is described as white, in his 20s with a shaved head, was clean shaven and had a dark complexion. He was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit and riding a grey mountain bike.

Detective Constable Kevin Hole said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen someone matching this description and who was in that area of the town to get in touch.

“Fortunately the victim was not injured but he was extremely shaken by what happened and we want to catch the person responsible as soon as possible. If you have any information about the incident then please contact Cheshire Police on 101, quoting IML 132345.”