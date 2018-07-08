Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are urging witnesses to come forward following plant machinery thefts from building sites in Northwich and Winsford.

A telescopic handler, which is similar to a forklift truck, was stolen from a building site on Chapel Street in Northwich , about 6.50pm on Thursday, July 5.

It was seen being driven away from the area in the direction of Wincham.

On the same night, at around 8.25pm, two mini diggers were stolen from a building site at the Honeyvale Gardens housing estate on Beehive Lane, Moulton, Winsford .

The diggers were seen leaving the area on a white flatbed heavy goods vehicle.

There were two white men in the cab. The driver is described as being around 30 years old and having dark hair and light stubble.

Cheshire Police believe the incidents may be linked and are urging anyone with any information that may help their investigations to get in touch.

Detective Constable Paul Matchett said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the areas or saw or has dashcam footage of the plant machinery leaving the building sites.

“We also want to speak to anyone who believes they may know who the thieves are or has any other information that may assist our investigations.

“Enquiries into the two incidents, which we believe may be linked, are ongoing and I urge anyone with any information that may help us to call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 114928 (Northwich theft) or 114621 (Winsford thefts).

“You can also give us the details via https://cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”