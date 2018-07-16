Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are appealing for information after burglars tricked their way into a female pensioner’s Chester home before making off with cash and valuables.

A man called at a property in Andrew Crescent, Handbridge , about 3.30pm on Thursday, July 12.

He talked his way inside and distracted the elderly homeowner while a second man searched rooms and stole a quantity of cash and jewellery.

Both offenders are described as white, slim and aged around 50.

The man who first entered the property spoke with a local accent. He was tanned, around 5ft 11in to 6ft tall and was wearing a navy t-shirt, dark trousers and a black baseball cap.

Police say the second man was taller and wearing a dark t-shirt and trousers and a baseball cap.

Detectives are urging anyone who saw men in the area fitting those descriptions to get in touch.

They are also keen to hear from anyone who thinks they may know who the offenders are or have dashcam footage of them.

Detective Constable Leanne Abbott said: “The distraction burglary has left the homeowner extremely shaken up and upset – and understandably so.

“Your home is the place you should be able to feel most safe. Being the victim of a burglary is always a deeply upsetting experience but it is particularly traumatic when it occurs when you are at home.

“In this instance a man distracted the victim while another stole from her home.

“We are determined to catch the men responsible and make them face the consequences of their actions.

“Enquiries are ongoing and I urge anyone who recognises the descriptions of the offenders and thinks they may know who they are to get in touch.

“We also want to hear from anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area around that time or thinks they may have dashcam footage of the offenders.”

Anyone with information that may help with the investigation is urged to call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 121739, give the details via this link or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

To submit dashcam footage go online .