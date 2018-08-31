Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Co-op petrol filling station and food store in Congleton Road, Sandbach, re-opens on Thursday, 6, September , following a 15 week £1.5M programme of works to overhaul the infrastructure and extend the store.

The service station – just off Junction 17 of the M6 Motorway - has seen the extensive development replace the tanks, forecourt and pumps, while more than trebling the size of the existing food store to include a Greggs, coffee and an increased range of fresh, healthy foods, food-to-go, meal ideas, award winning wines and, essentials.

Car parking and toilets are also available at the service station, which opens between 5am-Midnight daily.

John Rose, Area Manager for the Co-op, said: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to carry out such a significant investment in Sandbach - we are proud to be part of the community, and are committed to ensuring the store is a local hub, a real asset locally for residents and, for those driving through our area in need of a break or refreshment.

“The Co-op is investing in its people, stores, products, prices and communities – our ambition is for our stores to be at the heart of local life, bringing communities together and offering great quality products when and where our members and customers need them. We also want customers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op. And, that we are also giving back to the community. Our members make a difference locally, simply by swiping their membership card when they shop with us they are raising much needed funding for organisations in the area who contribute to improving local life.”