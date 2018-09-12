Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Seven passengers missed their flights on Tuesday (September 11) as a result of long security queues at Manchester Airport .

Hub bosses have confirmed that travellers failed to make their flights as a direct consequence of the morning disruption.

Those affected included passengers on their way to Amsterdam and Dublin. An airport spokesman said alternative flights had been arranged for them.

The fallout came after travellers complained on social media of waiting for ‘more than two hours’ in security queues at Terminal 3, the MEN reports .

It is understood even ‘fast track’ customers who paid £5 to ‘skip the queues’ were delayed in the chaos.

One unhappy passenger posted on Twitter: “What a load of BS. T3 queues are a joke. Waiting 45 mins so far in fast track. Normal security checks even longer. You need some staff!”

Lindsay Ford posted: “Complete chaos @manairport as per usual this morning. It’s become the norm, why did I expect anything else #joke.”

Twitter user Darren McMurray shared a photo of the queue near to WH Smith and the check-in desks.

He wrote: “Man Airport security queue is full length of T3!! What’s going on @manairport?”

Jack Davies posted a photo appearing to be from even further down the terminal building.

He said: “Manchester Airport is an actual joke. 2 hour security queue @manairport @MENnewsdesk.”

Earlier today, a spokesman for Manchester Airport confirmed both Terminal 1 and 3 had been busy this morning, but said that by 8.30am, things were beginning to return to normal.

All security machines working and the root cause of the delays unclear, he said.

He added: “Our teams are working hard to get passengers through as soon as possible.

“We would like to apologise for the delays and any inconvenience caused.”

It’s not the first time this summer that security queues have caused problems at Manchester Airport.

In June, Manchester Airport missed it’s target that no more than eight per cent of passengers should wait more than 15 minutes to clear security - with 13.2pc of travellers queuing for longer.

In the same month, passengers at Manchester Airport were revealed to be the ‘unhappiest in the country’ of all the major hubs when it came to their security screening experience.

Six per cent of people travelling through the airport - or roughly one passenger in 17 - said they were dissatisfied’ or ‘very dissatisfied’ with screening.

Hub bosses, who recruited 200 extra staff to cover the summer peak, have accepted in the past that some aspects of the their infrastructure were not designed to handle the number of passengers - which is one of the primary drivers of the £1bn ‘super terminal’ currently under construction.

A Manchester Airport spokesman said: “We apologise to the passengers who faced lengthy queues this morning, particularly to the seven who missed their flights.



“The safety and security of all of our passengers is of paramount importance and our teams worked hard this morning to get things back to normal.”