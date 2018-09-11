Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parking charges are to be introduced at the car park for the Countess of Chester Country Park, The Land Trust has confirmed.

The NHS owned car park will see the charges come into force 'within the next four to six weeks'.

The charges will apply Monday to Friday and will cost £1 for up to two hours, £4 for two to five hours and £5 for more than five hours.

Aaron Gales, communications and marketing specialist for The Land Trust said: "Although this car park is owned by the NHS, this decision has been made with the full support of the Land Trust.

"This decision has been made to benefit park users as there have been issues with it being used by hospital visitors and staff, with users of the park not always able to access it."

