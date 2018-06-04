Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have now re-opened a road in Neston after it was shut for most of the day as officers investigated an incident.

Parkgate Road was closed in both directions between Buggen Lane and the High Street from 9am until just after 3pm today (Monday, June 4), while police conduct an investigation that relates to an incident which occurred on May 19 involving a disturbance.

A police spokesperson told The Chronicle that the road will be closed at the same time tomorrow while they continue their investigation.

"As part of an ongoing investigation relating to an incident which occurred on 19 May involving a disturbance police are making a search of the Parkgate Road area in Neston.

"In order to do this they are closing the road until 3pm," the spokesperson added. "We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and thank the public for their patience."