Rehearsals are under way for this summer’s season of Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre in Chester.
Opening on Friday, July 6 and running until Sunday, August 26, this is the ninth year of the city’s celebrated open-air theatre, produced by Storyhouse.
Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, directed by Bill Buckhurst, will be performed in rep alongside The Tempest and a new version of Swallows and Amazons by the Tony nominee playwright Bryony Lavery.
Artistic director Alex Clifton said: “We simply cannot wait to take off the roof again!
“Sitting in a circle, listening to stories together, sharing food and drink under the open skies, is a summer well spent.
“This year we have another incredibly talented and hard working company of actors, we can’t wait to perform to the park audiences!”
Tickets are available from £22 with children going free (one child per full paying adult).
Find out more and book at www.grosvenorparkopenairtheatre.co.uk