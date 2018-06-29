Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rehearsals are under way for this summer’s season of Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre in Chester.

Opening on Friday, July 6 and running until Sunday, August 26, this is the ninth year of the city’s celebrated open-air theatre, produced by Storyhouse.

Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, directed by Bill Buckhurst, will be performed in rep alongside The Tempest and a new version of Swallows and Amazons by the Tony nominee playwright Bryony Lavery.

Artistic director Alex Clifton said: “We simply cannot wait to take off the roof again!

“Sitting in a circle, listening to stories together, sharing food and drink under the open skies, is a summer well spent.

“This year we have another incredibly talented and hard working company of actors, we can’t wait to perform to the park audiences!”

Tickets are available from £22 with children going free (one child per full paying adult).

Find out more and book at www.grosvenorparkopenairtheatre.co.uk