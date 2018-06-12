Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After much chopping and changing, the council now appear to have made a final decision on how the former McDonalds's building in Chester's Town Hall Square will look for this week's royal visit.

(Image: Tony Chester)

The Northgate Street branch of the fast food outlet was boarded up just days after it closed its doors earlier this month - provoking much speculation about what it would look like when The Queen and Duchess of Sussex visit Chester to officially open nearby Storyhouse on Thursday.

Many expressed concern when wooden boards were placed on the windows, branding it 'ugly' - but days later things looked more promising when Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) painted the boards a deep grey colour.

It received a generally positive reaction and a CWaC spokesperson said they had 'no plans' to do anything else to the building before the royal visit, but now just days later, it again looks completely different.

Workmen were spotted ripping down the newly painted boards and they have now been replaced with signs advertising Chester Market, leaving locals scratching their heads about what on earth all the fuss was about.

Chester blogger Tony Chester said on Twitter: "Market signage now covers the ex McDonalds. What was the point of the green painted hoarding which was up for 2 days ??"

However, Cllr Eveleigh Moore Dutton said she was glad the market was getting some advertising, adding: "The future of the city centre has always needed small, independent local businesses."

