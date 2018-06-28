Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police and forensic experts were called in after old bones were found in the cellar of a former church hall currently undergoing a refurbishment.

Builders working in the unoccupied St John’s Church Hall, Vicars Lane, Chester, opposite Grosvenor Park, discovered what appeared to be old bone fragments on Thursday morning (June 28).

Cheshire police spokeswoman Rachel Hayes said: “At 10.45am today (28 June 2018) police were called to an address on Vicars Lane in Chester.

“Builders working in an unoccupied building discovered what appeared to be old bone fragments.

“Police are currently at the scene to establish if the bones are human or animal remains.”

Ms Hayes later confirmed the bones were animal bones.

The grade II*-listed St John’s Church Hall, owned by Grosvenor Estate, is undergoing repair and renovation under the guidance of Donald Insall Associates who have gained planning and listed building consent on their behalf.

The intention is to change the use of the church hall to offices and carry out minor works to suit the new use.