Northwich’s entry into the North West in Bloom competition is in full swing after planting with partners and the community started last week.

Led by the Northwich Business Improvement District (BID), work has already begun to bring additional colour and vibrancy to the town with some planting and bedding already completed ahead of judging day on Monday, August 6.

Volunteers from the Northwich Rotary club have helped to plant up a roundel at the junction of London Road and Chester Way, and children from Witton Church Walk Primary School joined Northwich Town Council’s (NTC) landscape team to create a floral display at the cenotaph near St Helen’s Church.

Further planting then took place in Vickersway Park as pupils from Victoria Road Primary School helped lay a vibrant motif to commemorate The First World War, the design of which had been created by a child from the school.

In addition to this, the BID have also invested in further hanging and railing baskets throughout Northwich Town Centre and have worked closely with NTC and Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWAC) to ensure the cleanliness is maintained.

(Image: Ben Harris)

This has been enhanced by the opening of River Park at Barons Quay which saw members of the Grozone Community Garden team up with students from Victoria Road Primary School to help create a wildflower garden full of beautiful flowers such as poppies and corn marigold.

Businesses are getting involved with Northwich’s entry into North West in Bloom too and the BID is currently liaising with retailers about how they can transform their shop frontages and displays.

Crafty Stitches, Northwich Art Shop, St Luke’s Hospice and Witton Chimes have already embraced the initiative with colourful hanging baskets and unique creations.

(Image: Ben Harris)

Northwich BID Manager Jane Hough is delighted with the work and community engagement that has taken place so far and has encouraged people to head into town to take a look at the different displays and activities.

“It’s been great to lead on a project with help and involvement from so many different organisations across Northwich who all want to help the town succeed, grow and attract even more visitors.

(Image: Ben Harris)

“The planting which has taken place so far looks brilliant and a big thank you must go to NTC, CWAC, Groundwork, Grozone, Northwich Rotary Club, Barons Quay and the schools that have embraced the idea of Northwich in Bloom.

“There are lots of beautiful displays to see across the town centre and in our parks so come and check it all out this summer!”