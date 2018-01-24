The video will start in 8 Cancel

A number of businesses on Northgate Street have been left without power today (Wednesday, January 24), due to a 'highly unusual' fault in underground cables.

Businesses which are said to include the Coach House pub and Ginger Deli have been without electricity for most of the day as engineers from Scottish Power work to resolve the 'complex' issue.

Originally, 11 properties were affected but workers have now reduced that number to five.





A Scottish Power spokesperson told The Chronicle: "This is a highly unusual fault on two separate underground cables which has affected five properties on Northgate Street, Chester.

"We are trying to get this resolved as soon as possible and are looking at the possibility of bringing in a generator. Our key priority is to get the electricity back on.

"It is a complex fault and we apologise for any inconvenience which is why it has taken so long for our engineers to deal with. We have had them working out there all day," he explained.

"To get two faults in a short distance is very unusual."