Strong hints have been dropped that a redesigned Northgate Development will include more housing following news House of Fraser has pulled out.

Phase one of the council-driven city centre scheme is due to deliver a restaurant hub in the former library building, new market hall, six-screen cinema and a replacement Crowne Plaza hotel.

House of Fraser would have arrived in phase 2 along with the main retail offer together with up to 120 homes.

HoF’s departure has led to questions about whether the whole retail element in phase 2 is now too large given changes in the nation’s shopping habits.

Adding extra housing may be the way forward given the demand is there and more residents in the city centre would help sustain existing shops and restaurants.

This appeared to be the thinking at a recent town hall meeting with city centre businesses who were addressed by Cheshire West and Chester Council ’s senior programme manager Clare Huber.

Following a question about the housing aspect, minutes from the CH1ChesterBID session reveal the council’s response: “There will be a mix of apartment, duplex and a potential for town houses. The housing phase is under review as the city does necessitate more homes.”

If House of Fraser had gone ahead then it would have occupied prime space within the scheme which would have meant moving the Crowne Plaza hotel into a bigger and better new facility.

One questioner asked: “Now House of Fraser have withdrawn, there is no need to relocate the hotel. What further consultation is happening on this?”

The answer given was: “This is being re-considered, however this is in the early stages of re-assessment and there is no answer to this at this stage. Further consultation will happen, however there is no rush or need for any knee-jerk reaction.”

Another audience member wanted to know if there were other retailers interested in delivering the anchor store.

Answer: “There is currently no active other interest although the council is assessing its options. This part of Phase 2 will be reviewed along with the relocation of the hotel and the monitoring of city centre retail trends nationally. The difficulties with House of Fraser have prompted further investigation into how department stores look in the long term. The previous plan allowed for 90,000 sq ft of space.”

Concerns were also raised about the large number of empty units in The Forum shopping centre which is due to be demolished to make way for Northgate. The council acknowledged there was limited demand for the short ongoing leases on offer in the centre.

And wider fears were expressed that businesses in the current Northgate area are suffering following the relocation of the bus station and the length of time it was taking to deliver the scheme. The questioner commented: “There appears to be little support for the businesses during this time.”

The council responded: “These comments will be passed onto the relevant departments in the council.”

Minutes reveal work on phase 1 has now been rescheduled to ‘potentially begin early 2019’ instead of later this year as intended.

Graham Pink, CWaC’s director of place commercial management and delivery, told The Chronicle in a statement: “We are in regular contact with businesses in Chester, most recently talking with city centre businesses hosted by the Chester CH1 Bid. At this meeting we discussed the progress of Chester Northgate and answered a variety of questions from the audience.”