Merseyrail services to Liverpool on the Chester line will start and terminate at Hooton on Mad Friday – which is set to cause travel headaches for commuters and revellers alike.

RMT union members will strike on December 22 as part of an ongoing dispute over Merseyrail's proposal to bring in driver-only trains, thereby removing on-board guards.

The walkout means Merseyrail is slashing its services on what is both the last working Friday and working day before Christmas.

And the Chester to Liverpool line is one of the hardest-hit casualties. Trains on this line will not call at Bache, Bromborough Rake, Capenhurst, Chester, Eastham Rake, Moorfields, Lime Street Low Level and Liverpool Central stations.

While there will not be any trains between Chester and Hooton, there will be two trains running an hour in each direction between Hooton and James Street from 7am to 7pm, with a break in the middle of the day.

But services will not call at Chester, Bache, Capenhurst, Bromborough Rake or Eastham Rake stations.

No trains will run between Hooton and Ellesmere Port either.

A spokesperson for Merseyrail said: "Unfortunately due to strike action by guard members of the RMT union, a reduced train service will run across the Merseyrail network on Friday, December 22 2017.

"Most services will run between the hours of 7am and 7pm. However, there will be a break in service during the middle of the day with the exception of the Ormskirk line. Some stations will be closed.

Arriva Buses have agreed to accept Merseyrail tickets on bus journeys covering Merseyrail's Northern and Wirral lines outside rush hour.