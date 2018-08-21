Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage will be speaking at a dinner meeting of the Chester Business Club just a month before Britain is due to leave the EU.

He will return to the city on Thursday, February 21 to give his analysis of what the future holds for businesses and citizens of the UK.

Earlier this week, the controversial political figure announced that he was ‘going back on the road’ in support of the Leave Means Leave campaign, in a renewed effort to counter those campaigning for a People’s Vote or second referendum.

Chester Business Club secretary Bob Clough-Parker said: "Love him or hate him, there is no denying Farage is one of the most influential politicians of the post-war period.

"It is widely acknowledged by commentators on both sides of the political divide that without his significant, often controversial, contributions to the public debate over many years, it is unlikely the 2016 in/out referendum would have taken place."

Writing in a national newspaper last weekend, Mr Farage said he said he had decided to take action as it had become clear the ‘political class in Westminster’ was determined to frustrate the 2016 referendum vote to leave the European Union.

"Over the last few months, and particularly since the Chequers betrayal, scores of people have stopped me in the street to ask: 'When are you coming back?'" he wrote. "Well now you have your answer: I'm back."

His visit is set to take place only the month before Britain leaves the EU. Farage was last in the city in 2015 when he gave a speech at the Crowne Plaza Hotel as part of his Say No To EU tour.