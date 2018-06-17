Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new village store sounds like it will attract more than just locals with its specialist produce, locally sourced foods and in-house café.

Husband and wife Emma and Will Jones have taken over Aldford Village Store which has moved to Green Lake Lane from its old location in Middle Lane.

The previous store was run for almost 20 years by Bob and Jean Ellaby until their well-earned retirement.

Emma, 37, of Saltney , said: “First and foremost we want to provide a good service to the community. The shop stocks a great range of day to day groceries and we provide all the same services as the existing shop, such as dry cleaning, as well as a bigger range of products including high quality specialist produce and locally sourced foods such as chutneys, jams and juices from across Cheshire.”

The shop – which will be holding an opening celebration and special offers on Saturday, June 23, to coincide with Aldford Village Fete – features an in-house café called Lily’s, named after Emma and Will’s 11-year-old daughter, serving breakfast sandwiches and drinks from 8am and a range of fresh food throughout the day with seating inside and out.

“We want to be a community hub,” added Will. “We’re looking forward to getting to know everyone and being a part of the village and supporting the people, its groups and clubs.”

Work started on the site since last summer to transform disused farm buildings into a modern grocery store – while remaining in keeping with the history and heritage of the village – and also includes residential accommodation as well as two neighbouring retail units in the courtyard.

Rupert Collis, estate manager, Eaton Estate, said: “It is the aim of the estate to have a lasting social and commercial benefit in the communities where we operate and we believe that Aldford Village Store and its expanded offer will provide another amenity in the village and ensure it remains to be a place that people want to live and work in the future.

“We’d like to thank Bob and Jean for their many years of great service and for being such an important part of the Aldford community. They have been part of the fabric of the village. We would also like to thank the residents and businesses in Aldford for their patience and understanding during the construction. We hope the community is as delighted with the results as we are.”

Aldford Village Store is open seven days a week from 7.30am-7pm, Monday-to-Thursday, until 8pm on Fridays, 8.30am-7pm on Saturdays and 8.30am-6pm on Sundays.

