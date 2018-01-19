Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Have you driven past this huge new building on Chester’s Sealand Road wondering what on earth it will house?

Well, it’s a replacement for the car dealership run by Hunters Land Rover Chester next door.

The whole operation will move into the bigger premises, which will also sell Jaguar cars in future.

And the existing showroom will eventually be demolished to make way for a customer car park and outdoor Land Rover display area.

Hunters Jaguar Land Rover is expected to open in August, if not sooner.

Inchcape Retail gained planning consent for the enlarged centre in 2016.

The application stated: “Demolition of the existing Land Rover dealership and construction of a new Jaguar and Land Rover motor dealership on the site.

"The proposed scheme will involve the erection of a new commercial building comprising of a showroom, with administration offices, together with a workshop, MOT bay, associated external display and sales areas and a separate building housing a spray booth and valeting and wash bays.”

At the moment new Land Rovers are still being sold from the Sealand Road base while approved used cars are temporarily being stored and on show at the former Mercedes Benz dealership in Parkgate Road.

Aldi recently gained planning consent to transform the old Mercedes garage into a food store and car park so the move is definitely only a short term measure.