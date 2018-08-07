Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The newly opened Interiors Shop in Westminster Park held a Meet the Maker craft event.

The event saw live demonstrations by some of the shop’s designer makers, with both an Ashford 32” 8-shaft table loom and a Rigid Heddle loom being used to weave the fabric for BarbaraMakes’ beautiful cushions, bed runners and throws.

Some of the more adventurous visitors even tried their hand at weaving under Barbara’s guidance.

Customers were also delighted to watch Oh Pioneer Spoons creating their beautifully tactile and totally unique wooden spoons with only hand tools such as an axe, knives and chisels.

They carve everything from silver birch, from a neighbour’s tree that was felled and destined for the fire, and use only sustainable processes and materials in their products and packaging.

And last but not least everyone was shown how to turn socks into cheeky little monkey toys.

Following the success of the event, The Interiors Shop is holding another event on Saturday, November 10 from 10am–4pm at 9 Castle Croft Road, CH4 7QD.

There will be a number of talented local artists, crafts people and designers offering fascinating demonstrations.