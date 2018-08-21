Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chesterboat has added a new leisure boat to its flotilla on the River Dee - an Antaris Sloop named Bonkie.

ChesterBoat is a family business providing leisure cruises along the River Dee showcasing the city’s heritage and flora and fauna.

Demand for private charters has increased in recent years and the team has noticed more requests for smaller, more intimate groups.

With a noticeable increase in demand for boutique style cruising, Bonkie, with its colourful and stylish features, is the perfect addition to the Dee’s boating community.

Available for charter for up to seven people, the boat comes with its own skipper to sail along the River Dee for an intimate gathering.

Drinks and picnics can be catered for by the team at ChesterBoat. Alternatively, arrangements can be made to moor up at the popular riverside Italian restaurant Et Alia for lunch, dinner or afternoon tea.

“We love the River Dee” said Brian Clarke, owner at ChesterBoat. “We felt that with the increase in private booking requests for smaller numbers, Bonkie would be a perfect addition to the flotilla, she can carry up to seven passengers and we provide the skipper.

“The Antaris sloops are the very image of perfection and style and there is no better boat for the river and Chester than this.”

Bonkie can be hired through the ChesterBoat team by calling 01244 325394 or for more information, visit www.chesterboat.co.uk