The Northwich River Festival will be based at Barons Quay and the surrounding area on Saturday, July 14 and Sunday, July 15.

Building on the success of last year’s event, organisers have revealed there will be new additions this year.

In addition to the return of the Dragon Boat Racing on Saturday there is also Home Built Raft Racing on the Sunday.

Full details are all on the website but briefly teams of six should build a raft and will compete in race heats between Town Bridge and Barons Quay.

Hopefully each team will be in fancy dress to make the races even more spectacular and fun.

Additionally they are holding two open air evening concerts.

On Saturday there is a Party in the Park featuring ABBA NOW supported by Heart and Soul.

It’s an opportunity to put on your dancing shoes and flares and party the night away

Sunday evening there is Proms in the Park featuring the Vale Royal Youth Orchestra, which has all the best young musicians in the are.

Also Welsh Soprano Rhian-Carys Jones will be singing a mix of Classical and Operatic music.

Bring your flags for Rule Britannia!

Both these concerts are ticketed and will go ahead whatever the weather, and children are most welcome.

Feel free to bring fold up chairs and picnics.

There will also be food and drink available if you would rather.

The concerts will be held at River Park and doors will open at 6.30 and finish at 10pm.

Full details of directions, tickets prices, entry information for the raft races and everything else that is happening over the two days can be found on the website northwichriverfestival.org.uk.

Chairman of the Northwich River Festival, John Walton said: “The NRF2018 is a Northwich Rotary Club led event in conjunction with our partners.

“It is a community event for the people of Northwich and the surrounding areas.

“There is no charge to come down and watch the daytime events.

“Building on the success of last year the Raft Races and Concerts are new innovations for 2018 and a lot of work is going on to make the whole weekend a great success.

“Any monies raised over the weekend will split between the Alzheimer’s Society ,the RNLI and Northwich Rotary Charities.”