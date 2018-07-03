The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mystery woman has become a millionaire lottery winner without even touching a ticket.

The catering assistant from Cheshire, who wishes only to be known as Ms H, bagged the mammoth prize of £1m in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw on June 29.

And although she confessed the first thing she purchased after the win was some underwear, the lucky lady has more flash plans for the future, including buying a new car and a new home.

Ms H played EuroMillions online and has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Huge congratulations to Ms. H for winning this fantastic prize without even touching a ticket – after a few simple clicks she has become a millionaire!

"With many people leading busy lives, playing online is becoming increasingly popular. It means you can make sure your lucky numbers are always in the draw and your ticket is always checked.”