Music memorabilia including signed photographs of Beatle members John, Paul, Ringo and George were taken during a Neston burglary.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after raiders targeted a house in Chester High Road between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Tuesday, May 22.

Jewellery and a range of music memorabilia of great sentimental value to the homeowners was stolen from inside the property and a car taken from a garage.

Among the pop items were framed vinyl albums of Led Zeppelin One, Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon, The Who’s Quadrophenia and The Rolling Stones ’ Sticky Fingers.

Signed photographs of Paul McCartney , Ringo Starr and George Harrison, rare photographs of their fellow Beatle John Lennon and a signed picture of Elton John were also stolen.

Cheshire Police are urging anyone who remembers seeing anything suspicious in the area around that time or has been offered any of the music memorabilia to get in touch.

Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who saw, or has dashcam footage of, a grey Mini Clubman car fleeing the area around that time.

The vehicle was found abandoned in Kensington, Liverpool, a few days later.

Detective Constable Kevin Cooper said: “Burglary is a serious offence that targets people in the place they should be able to feel most safe – their own home.

“Being the victim of a burglary is a traumatic experience and it is even more upsetting when items of great sentimental value are stolen.

“We are determined to catch the offenders, bring them to justice and return the music memorabilia to their rightful owners.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and I urge anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Chester High Road area on the evening of Tuesday, May 22 to call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 71669, give us the details via here or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who saw a grey Mini Clubman leaving the area that evening, or has dashcam footage of it, as well as anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of any of the music memorabilia.

“If someone has offered to sell you or anyone you know any of the memorabilia, or you think you may know where some of the items are, please get in touch.”