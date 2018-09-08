Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A murder investigation has been launched after an 18-year-old man died last night (Friday, September 7).

Police were called to reports of a disturbance outside the Royal British Legion on Castle Road in Halton Village at around 8.30pm.

On arrival they discovered the teenager from Runcorn had sustained a serious injury.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance but sadly died.

The victim’s family are currently receiving support from specialist officers.

Dashcam appeal

Detective Inspector Adam Waller, of Cheshire Police’s Major Investigation Team, said: “We are in the very early stages of piecing together the exact circumstances of what has happened.

"At this stage the incident appears to be isolated.

“Enquiries are ongoing and I urge anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that may help our investigation to get in touch."

Local officers remain in the area to provide reassurance to the community. Anyone with any issues or concerns is urged to speak to an officer.

DI Waller added: “I am keen to hear from anyone who was driving along Main Street or Castle Road at around 8.30pm and thinks they may have dashcam footage of the incident or anything else that may aid our investigation.”

You can submit dashcam footage here.